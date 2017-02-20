Sioux City Fire Rescue receives business donations for CO monitors

The Sioux City Fire Rescue honored local businesses who made an essential donation to the department.

Five Sioux City businesses were recognized for fundraising money for the fire rescue's new Carbon Monoxide monitors.

The businesses donated $5,300 towards the new monitors.

Sioux City Fire Rescue now have 13 monitor devices that will be carried with all EMS equipment on every EMS call.

These monitors are important because they help notify first responders of carbon monoxide when arriving on scene.

"They're just always on, monitoring the background. We don't have to assign one person to look at them and move around with them. They come in with us with our EMS equipment so they're attached right there. We bring those bags in on every medical call we respond to so we know it's going to be there working," said Firefighter, Josh McClure.

Sioux City Fire Rescue chose businesses to help fundraise that they have good relationships with.

These businesses were happy to help with this important cause.

"One of those things you didn't realize is that the fire department didn't have something like this, and the more and more Josh talked about it, you could really tell the passion about him believing in what these do and the more the statistics he talked about when he met with us. We knew immediately from our first meeting with Josh that it was the right thing to get involved with to help donate," said HyVee Store Director on Gordon Drive, Darin Turner.

McClure said budgeting has been a factor in getting the devices.

In all, it has taken 9-10 months for Fire Rescue to get them, thanks to the donations.

Since getting the monitors in January, they haven't had any calls dealing with Carbon Monoxide.