TRAINING DAY: Simulator allows USS Sioux City crew to train to operate their ship

For five weeks, this winter, the crew of the littoral combat ship USS Sioux City, underwent extensive training to learn how to operate their ship.

That training led the ship's crew, and KTIV's cameras, to southern California, and Naval Base San Diego. To train to serve aboard a littoral combat ship, sailors train in the Navy's only, active LCS simulator. "The simulators here at the LTF are exact replicas of the controls that we will have on board the ship," said CDR W. Shockey Snyder, USS Sioux City.

Snyder will command the USS Sioux City, which is being outfitted at a shipyard in Wisconsin. Simulator training offers replicas of the ship's controls, and LCD screens, which offer a simulated, 180-degree view from the bridge. "Same manufacturer, and even the software that runs the simulations is modeled off the ship, so it provides as realistic training we can get."

The simulator can train LCS crews for something as simple as piloting the ship out of port, to something as serious as engaging the enemy. "We can practice those things without being out on the water on the ship," said Snyder. "And, we can make mistakes here without anyone getting hurt."

For Snyder, the simulations are as much about technology as they are about teamwork. "One, it gives you confidence in your watch standers ability to operate their equipment," said Snyder. "It also allows you to see how they interact with eachother, and see how the watch teams that we put together are the best that they can be. It also allows you to see how they work under pressure, and make decisions, when things don't go right."

That allows them to make mistakes in the simulator that they can't afford to make at sea.

The crew wrapped up five weeks of training, in San Diego, this month.