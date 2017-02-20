A heads up to wintry changes late this week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A heads up to wintry changes late this week

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Spring fever has spread rapidly across Siouxland over the past week but it's time for us all to prepare for changes that will be coming our way.

Those changes begin on Thursday when rain develops and colder air starts to move in with highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday night becomes colder changing the rain over to snow with snow continuing into Friday.

While it's still too early to pin down snow amounts, we could certainly see enough accumulating to have an impact on your plans including travel.

Another problem will be that it will be windy Thursday night into Friday blowing the snow around and reducing visibility.

Highs that will be in the low 30s Friday will continue into the weekend with one more chance of a little light snow Sunday.

