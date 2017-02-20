Record warmth probable Tuesday

The last several days had looked like spring in February because of all the sun.

Today looked like spring because of rain showers and mild temperatures across the region.

The rain is quickly moving to the east and we'll be seeing our skies clear out quickly tonight meaning the sun will return by Tuesday.

Along with the sun, comes possibly the warmest day that we have seen yet out of this warm streak as highs could be around 70 for many of us with low to mid 60s in northern Siouxland.

Sioux City's record high Tuesday is 64 degrees so it looks like we'll easily break a record. We'll get to enjoy one more really mild day on Wednesday before changes start to move in.

Rain begins to develop on Thursday as highs will be much cooler in the mid 40s.

Then as colder air continues to move in, that rain will turn to snow Thursday night and continue on Friday.

It's still too early to tell how much we're expecting but accumulating snow is looking likely for Siouxland.

Highs on Friday and into the weekend will only be in the low to mid 30s and it will be windy on Friday.

Saturday is looking drier but then Sunday will give us another chance of a little light snow.

Bottom line....enjoy the mild weather the next two days because the end of this week finally starts acting like February again.