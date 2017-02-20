AUTHORITIES: The body of a missing Kingsley, Iowa woman has been found

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department said 57-year-old Lisa Derby's body was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said she had been reported missing since Sunday after family said she left her home in Kingsley around 5 p.m.

The sheriff said a man called the Plymouth County Communications Center Tuesday morning.

The man said he was checking an un-named creek close to 43755 County Road C66 and he found an unresponsive woman in the creek.

The sheriff said upon arrival they found a deceased woman in the creek and she was transported to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars.

She was identified as Lisa LuAnn Derby. The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.

Previous story: Police in Kingsley, Iowa need help locating a missing woman.

She didn't take a phone or purse.

She's 5' 4" tall and weights 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a purple fleece and black leggings.

She has blue eyes and a yellow flower tattoo on the back of her neck.

f you now where to find Lisa Derby call the Kingsley Police Department at (712) 546-8191.