Explorers re-sign top reliever Wort

The Sioux City Explorers have re-signed RHP Rob Wort to a 2017 American Association contract. The 2017 season will mark Wort’s ninth season in professional baseball and fourth as a member of the X’s.

Wort currently ranks 1st in Sioux City Explorers franchise history in lowest ERA in a single season at 1.79 and also 1st in lowest career ERA at 1.80. The hard throwing right hander also ranks T-4th in franchise history in single season wins with 11 and T-8th in career wins with 19, while ranking T-6th in single season games pitched at 41 and his 100 career games pitched with the X’s rank 5th most all time.

Wort began last season pitching in the Boston Red Sox organization with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs where he appeared in 17 games before being released. Wort then signed with the Explorers on June 10th and went on to appear in 35 games for the X’s in 2017, posting an impressive 2.38 ERA and a 6-4 record with 6 saves. In 53 innings pitched, the St. Charles, MO resident allowed only 30 hits while racking up 70 strikeouts to just 24 walks. Wort represented the X’s in the 2016 American Association All-Star game in St. Paul played on August 2 where he pitched 1 inning for the North All-Stars.

In 2015, Wort had one of the most impressive season’s in Sioux City franchise history, posting the franchise’s lowest single season ERA at 1.79 while earning 11 wins (4th most in X’s history) out of the bullpen. Wort tossed 65.1 innings, allowing only 35 hits and 13 earned runs while compiling 92 strikeouts to just 26 walks, helping the Explorers set 5 new American Association pitching records and a league record 75 wins. For his efforts, Wort had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox at the end of the season.

Wort originally signed with the X’s in April of 2014 and in 24 games posted a 2-1 record with an astonishing 0.97 ERA out of the bullpen. In 37 innings of work, Wort struck out 58 batters and allowed only 14 free passes, while only giving up 4 earned runs in his 24 appearances for the X’s. For his performance, Wort had his contract purchased on August 12, 2014 by the Arizona Diamondbacks and was assigned to the Hillsboro Hops in the Northwest League. For the Hops, Wort compiled a 3-0 record with a miniscule 1.08 ERA, while appearing in 7 games and recording 13 strikeouts to only 2 walks in 8.1 innings of work.

Prior to joining the X’s, Wort was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 30th round of the 2009 MLB draft out of Jefferson College. Wort pitched 5 seasons in the Nationals organization, reaching as high as Double-A in 2013.