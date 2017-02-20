Emmy Award winning TV broadcaster, Dick Cavett, visits Wayne State campus

Students and community members at Wayne State College welcomed home two Nebraska broadcasting legends, Monday night, including an Emmy-award winning talk show host.

The always fun-loving Dick Cavett joined long-time friend, Ron Hull, on the Wayne State campus for a conversation and plenty of storytelling.

The 3-time Emmy Award winner is best known for as the host of "The Dick Cavett Show."

Hull, meanwhile, has spent several decades working in Nebraska TV, including NET where he currently serves as a senior advisor.

Cavett also visited the John G. Neihardt Historic Site in Bancroft, Monday afternoon.

Cavett credits his iconic interview with Neihardt for a significant amount of his success.

"People had just never seen anything like it, heard anything like it. People said they were changed by it, that they wished their children could see it and was there any way they could get a copy of it," Cavett said Monday.

The night's proceeds will be donated to support the John G. Neihardt State Historic Site.