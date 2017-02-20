Niang returns to Hilton Coliseum during NBA break

Georges Niang finished his college career as Iowa State's second all-time leading scorer. Now playing in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Niang was back in Ames this weekend. With the NBA taking a break for All-Star weekend, Niang came back to watch ISU beat TCU on Saturday night.



In his rookie season, he's played in 22 games, averaging just four minutes and one point per game. That's a far cry from the 16 points per game he averaged at Iowa State, but he's happy to be back at Hilton Coliseum.

"Yeah this has actually brought back some memories," said Niang. "It feels good to be back here. It's going to be weird and interesting at the same time to be here as a spectator instead of part of the show I guess."

Niang has also spent some time in the NBA's Developmental League with Fort Wayne. There, he played with two former Hawkeyes, Jarrod Uthoff and Sioux City East grad Adam Woodbury.

Niang was not exactly a favorite of Hawkeye fans during his Cyclone days, but he developed a friendship with his two former foes.

"I'm a team guy so since we were wearing the same jerseys I was telling them how great they were, making them feel good," said Niang. "They're both great dudes. Obviously on the court, there's obviously some tension but off the court those guys are real good guys, standup guys who do the right thing."