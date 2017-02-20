Dakota County officials join in oldest U.S. meeting tradition

The oldest meeting of it's kind in the United States took place tonight in South Sioux City.

The 40th annual Dakota County joint meeting brought together officials from across Dakota County to focus on the next fiscal year.

Dozens of public officials, business leaders, and law enforcement met at the South Sioux City Community High School library.

Elected officials from South Sioux City, Dakota City, and Homer gave state addresses and laid out city budgets to begin the meeting.

Representatives from Northeast Community College and Wayne State were also there to present their education plans along with the South Sioux City and

Homer community schools superintendents.

Officials from each city also addressed legislative issues their communities could face this fiscal year