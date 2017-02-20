Dakota County fire departments set for new stations

Fire officials announced work on several new fire stations in Dakota County.

South Sioux City's new fire chief, Clint Merithew, says construction continues on the city's new station.

The two-story station on the corner of Dakota Avenue and 15th Street will be complete with offices, a day room, a kitchen, dorms, a lounge, and five drive-in bays.

Chief Merithew said they've spent one-fifth of a $2.6 million budget to complete the project.

Fire officials hope to cut the ribbon on the new station some time in late summer or early fall.

"The grand opening, as mentioned, is eyed for late summer, September 11th, 2017," said South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew. "Very much a poignant day in the fire service. However, we will honor and we will never forget."

South Sioux City isn't the only community getting a new fire station. Dakota City is even further along on its new fire house.

They hope to have the station completed by June 30th.

$2 million of the $2.2 million budget was funded by a half percent sales tax increase on Dakota City residents.

Emerson and Homer are also set to construct new places to house their fire fighters in the near future.

"Like I said, it's very exciting times, you don't see that very often, a whole county is getting four new fire stations at one time so it's a very exciting time for the fire service in Dakota County," said Dakota City Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen.

Dakota City Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen says Homer hopes to start construction on its fire house in March.

Emerson is looking to bid out on their new fire station later this year.