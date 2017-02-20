Ho-Chunk Inc. embarks on decade-long project

Representatives from Ho-Chunk Inc. were at the joint meeting unveiling plans for upcoming projects.

The company's newest project is Blue Stone Homes, which they're currently developing.

Ho-Chunk is planning another race day at is Atokad horse racing track on September 9th.

The company's biggest undertaking is the Flatwater Meadows housing development.

Representatives say the project could take 10 to 15 years to complete the near 300 acres of development in South Sioux City.

The project plans to include 600 apartments and 400 single family homes.

It will include a large portion of green space, as well.

"It's really exciting, there's really nothing like this in the tri-state area. We've already won two awards and we haven't even gone vertical yet, so it's pretty exciting."

Ho-Chunk hopes to have the house lots pinned, marked, and listed for sale in late spring or early summer.