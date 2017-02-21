West, Bishop Heelan & Le Mars win postseason openers

West rallied to beat North, 52-46, on Monday in Sioux City.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 75 Algona 47 F
Wausa 37 Allen 33 F
Ainsworth 55 Creighton 48 F
Glenwood 64 Denison-Schleswig 36 F
Clearwater-Orchard 46 Elkhorn Valley 39 F
Clarkson-Leigh 39 Emerson-Hubbard 35 F
Wakefield 79 Homer 44 F
Norfolk Catholic 52 Madison 48 F
Bishop Heelan 61 MOC-FV 43 F
Hartington-N'castle 66 Plainview 61 F
S.C. West 52 S.C. North 46 F
Spirit Lake 67 Spencer 49 F
Wisner-Pilger 52 Stanton 32 F
Le Mars 75 Storm Lake 52 F
Fort Calhoun 54 Tekamah-Herman 26 F