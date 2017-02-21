West, Bishop Heelan & Le Mars win postseason openers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

West, Bishop Heelan & Le Mars win postseason openers

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
West rallied to beat North, 52-46, on Monday in Sioux City.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 75 Algona 47 F  
Wausa 37 Allen 33 F  
Ainsworth 55 Creighton 48 F  
Glenwood 64 Denison-Schleswig 36 F  
Clearwater-Orchard 46 Elkhorn Valley 39 F  
Clarkson-Leigh 39 Emerson-Hubbard 35 F  
Wakefield 79 Homer 44 F  
Norfolk Catholic 52 Madison 48 F  
Bishop Heelan 61 MOC-FV 43 F  
Hartington-N'castle 66 Plainview 61 F  
S.C. West 52 S.C. North 46 F  
Spirit Lake 67 Spencer 49 F  
Wisner-Pilger 52 Stanton 32 F  
Le Mars 75 Storm Lake 52 F  
Fort Calhoun 54 Tekamah-Herman 26 F  
 

