Life-like lab helps EMS training

Medics with Colorado's South Metro Fire Rescue Authority are now using a state of the art simulation lab to train for emergencies.

The lab is equipt with a life-size ambulance, a robot mannequin and a control room. The mannequins, which cost roughly $75,000 each, are programmed to experience more than a hundred ailments like a cardiac arrest. They can talk, respond to pain, treatments and shots forcing paramedics to adapt as they go, just like a real person.

Lt. Ryan Shelton, a paramedic with South Metro Fire, said the simulation lab is meant to "fool the senses" so medics can receive the most realistic training.

"We want them to do procedures that are high risk that they frequently may not have the opportunity to do," Lt. Shelton says.

