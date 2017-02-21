Record highs for our Tuesday

Our warm streak isn't done yet and if you thought yesterday was Spring-Like you're really going to enjoy today. Record breaking highs are expected today as temperatures surge upwards into the lower 70s. Currently this is looking like the warmest day of the spell so make sure you get out and enjoy it. High pressure will hold strong giving us ample amounts of sunshine along with SW winds which will help boost up the temps. Sioux City's record high today is 64 degrees so it looks like we'll easily break a record. More unseasonable warmth is expected tomorrow with another day near 70° with another record breaker possible. We then begin to get a bit of a reality check as temps drop back into the 40s Thursday as eyes turn to a strong system that looks to move into the region.

Rain begins to develop on Thursday and as colder air continues to move in, that rain will turn to snow Thursday night and continue through the day on Friday. It's still too early to tell how much we're expecting but accumulating snow is looking likely for Siouxland. The winds will be quite gusty through the storm so blowing snow will be a likely scenario with whiteout conditions possible. Highs on Friday and into the weekend will only be in the low to mid 30s but look to rise back into the 40s to start next week. As this storm exits, dry conditions look to prevail right into Monday before we see another shot at a wintry mix possible during the day on Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer