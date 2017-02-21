David Cassidy says he has dementia - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

David Cassidy says he has dementia

Posted:
(CNN) -

Actor and singer David Cassidy says he has dementia.

The former teen idol and Partridge Family star revealed his diagnosis this week in an interview with People magazine.

The 66-year-old says dementia runs in his family, affecting both his grandfather and mother.

Cassidy says he plans to stop touring and focus on himself.

The revelation comes days after Cassidy struggled to remember lyrics to his songs at a weekend concert in California.

