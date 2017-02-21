A doctor develops a pain relief cream promising more benefits and fewer side effects

When a doctor couldn't find the exact fix for his patients in pain, he decided to invent his own solution.



This is the brain child of Dr. Craig Morton.



After treating hundreds of patients, Dr. Morton says he saw a need for something different on the market to offer his patients pain relief without side effects.



Dr. Craig Morton, Physical Rehab Physician said, "My only options were medications or injections and while that's good for some patients, medications can frequently have side effects. It can affect the kidneys, the liver, the stomach, and so I always have to think about that when I go to prescribe medications."



Dr. Morton says his patients were finding some relief from other pain relief gels or creams on the market, but it oftentimes required a combination of many creams.



That's where he found his niche with Aculeve, a pain relief cream he developed with chemists and an FDA/EPA certified lab.



Dr. Craig Morton, physical rehab physician said, "My goal was to take the best aspects and combine them all to one."



The concept is simple: you just apply Aculeve to the area that is hurting, has swollen tissue, or is prone to hurt after physical therapy or exercise.



Dr. Morton said, "Pain relief is lasting two to three hours. Sometimes less, sometimes a little bit more. Patients can apply it three to four times a day."



High school girls' basketball coaches, Kelly Durio and Shamika Fifer, are on team Aculeve now that they found relief from some nagging pains.



Kelly Durio, coach said, "I had some back issues and I've used it and I've felt immediate relief."



Coach Durio passed on a sample to coach fifer, when she got a pinched nerve this season.



Shamika Fifer, coach said, "It was getting to be really irritable. I used the cream one day during fourth period, I felt better after school and I've been asking her for it ever since."



Aculeve is registered with the Food and Drug Administration.



A three ounce tub costs $20.