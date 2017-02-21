Heating appliance blamed in fire that damaged three businesses i - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heating appliance blamed in fire that damaged three businesses in Sioux City

Posted:
Archive photo from January 25, 2017 Archive photo from January 25, 2017
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City fire investigators said a blaze that damaged three businesses on Highway 75 last month was started by an oil-burning heating appliance in a trucking business.

The fire on January 25 did extensive damage to Leroy Fischer Trucking, Boatman Tile and Granite and Terracon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said the fire spread from the heater to nearby combustibles and eventually spread to the adjoining businesses.

There were no injuries, but the fire smoldered for several hours.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.