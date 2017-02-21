Heating appliance blamed in fire that damaged three businesses in Sioux City

Sioux City fire investigators said a blaze that damaged three businesses on Highway 75 last month was started by an oil-burning heating appliance in a trucking business.

The fire on January 25 did extensive damage to Leroy Fischer Trucking, Boatman Tile and Granite and Terracon.



Sioux City Fire Rescue said the fire spread from the heater to nearby combustibles and eventually spread to the adjoining businesses.



There were no injuries, but the fire smoldered for several hours.