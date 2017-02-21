UPDATE: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School classes are cancelled due to water main break

UPDATE:

A water main break that happened Monday night sent water rushing into much of the school.



"One of our custodians discovered the water in the hallways around 6:30 last night." said Rod Earleywine, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Superintendent.



The break occurred in the boiler room and the water came through the drain pipes.



Nearly a third of the school received water damage with the library being one of the most affected areas.



"There was roughly about eight inches of standing water in the library. So all of the library shelves and lower side books were affected." said Bryan Krastel, Servpro Production Manager.



Classes were cancelled at the school Tuesday and crews spent the day cleaning up.



Despite the large amount of water school officials are optimistic about saving the flooring.



"The carpet we believe can be salvaged with a thorough cleaning. Of course our concern with standing water overnight is to make sure we get it taken care of and mitigated prior to any mold issues beginning." said Earleywine.



Krastel says that most schools have drywall on the exterior walls of rooms.



However, this one has mostly brick, which has helped limit the damage.



"Had that been the case the amount of demolition that we would have had to do would have been pretty substantial. Fortunately, because of the way that it was built, it's actually minimized the damage quite a bit." said Krastel.



For the rest of the week the building will be closed but classes will resume Wednesday with students being sent to other buildings for their classes.



By Monday officials hope to have the school full of students and not drying equipment.



There is currently no running water or heat in the building.



The water should be back on tomorrow with the heating system up and running by the weekend.



The financial damages are unknown at this time.

