Senator Grassley's town hall packs a crowd in Iowa Falls

A chaotic town hall meeting in Iowa with Senator Chuck Grassley Tuesday.



People packed the room at the Iowa Falls fire department holding signs and at times chanting during the meeting.



People started shouting questions at the senator as soon as he walked in.



Topics included the Affordable Care Act, President Trump's Supreme Court Justice nominee, gun rights and immigration.



The crowd was particularly upset that Grassley supported the confirmation of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos and said they were concerned she could hurt public schools.



One Afghan man made a personal plea for help from the republican senator.



He said he was a Muslim and had been shot two times while working as a translator with armed forces.



Who is going to stand behind me? he asked.



Grassley said there is a special program to help people who help the U.S.



"I learned that we've got issues that people are very strongly about and we've got to try to deal with them," Sen. Chuck Grassley /(R) Iowa said. "I don't think people got as much of a chance to hear me as much as they would at a town meeting because there were some long speeches, and applause and some interference. So they didn't get my point of view but if they want me to listen to them I'm willing to listen to them."



Marian Kuper, a voter said, "Raucous, that's all right. We're learning how to be raucous in the midwest you know, so it's kind of fun."



Deborah Bunka, a voter said, "We visited Senator Grassley in his office several times as well as in Iowa and I have to say this is pretty much what you get, platitudes, obfuscation."



Nick Schutt, a voter said, "There was no sugar coating today I think the people told Chuck Grassley what they thought about his job and the people pushing the laws for the people of Iowa."