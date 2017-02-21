Siouxland Christian boys shoot for first state tournament trip

When Siouxland Christian first started their athletic programs, they were limited to playing other parochial schools. In just their sixth year as sanctioned members of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Eagles have one of the top basketball teams in the state. Siouxland Christian is ranked seventh in Class 1A and two wins away from making it to Des Moines.

After an 18-3 regular season, the Eagles won their district opener over Woodbine last Thursday. Should Siouxland Christian get through the district tournament, a potential matchup with unbeaten and 6th-ranked Ar-We-Va could wait in the substate final.

The Eagles are trying to take it one game at a time as they chase their first state tournament berth.

"It's obviously a lifetime goal, it would be something great. "More importantly, it would be great for the kids to have that under their wing. But winning and all that other stuff doesn't define who they are. They're great kids, but at the same time, we would love to do it."

"First, we just have to keep playing our game, and that's up and down the floor," said senior guard Christian Kyles. "Then, we just take it one game at a time instead of worrying about the next one. Just take it one game at a time, and that's how we prepare."

Siouxland Christian and Logan-Magnolia play at 6:30 Tuesday in the district semifinal in Mapleton.