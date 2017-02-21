Felony charges dropped in sex abuse case involving Opportunities - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Felony charges dropped in sex abuse case involving Opportunities Unlimited employee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Felony charges have been dropped for a former employee of Opportunities Unlimited in Sioux City.

Twenty-two-year old Sergio Pinedo had been charged with three counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse.

Court documents say the sex act was consensual.

The Woodbury County Attorney's Office filed new charges of dependent adult abuse instead.

It's an aggravated misdemeanor instead of a felony.


 

