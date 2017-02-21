UPDATE: Crews respond to the Family Dollar after a vehicle goes through the front door

UPDATE:

Fire and Police were called to the scene of an accident early Tuesday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says two people were in the vehicle but got out before first responders arrived on the scene.

Capt. McClennen with Sioux City Fire Rescue says he doesn't believe anyone was injured.

There was damage done to the front doors, as well as product near the front of the store.

Capt. McClennen says he's unsure of the cause.

PREVIOUS:

Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a call at the Family Dollar at 14th and Jackson.

KTIV has a crew on scene and we'll have more details as they become available.

