Department of Homeland Security begins first phase of President Trump's plan for a wider crackdown on illegal immigrants

President Donald Trump gave his most direct and forceful comments yet condemning anti-Semitism and embracing racial unity in an exclusive interview with NBC News.

The president was under pressure to say more and to say it more forcefully, after side-stepping a question about anti-Semitism at his news conference last week. 

Mr. Trump described his Tuesday morning visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture as a "meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry" and called attacks on Jewish community centers "painful."

His comments come after 70 threats so far this year, as well as an increase in hate crimes.

It's terrible. I think it's horrible whether it's anti-Semitism, or racism or anything," the president said.

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is skeptical, releasing a statement that read in part: "When President Trump responds to anti-Semitism proactively and in real time, and without pleas and pressure, that's when we'll be able to say this president has turned a corner. This is not that moment."

Meanwhile, immigration policy is still under review. The Department of Homeland Security has promised to hire 10,000 new agents, stop releasing immigrants with pending court dates, and penalize parents who pay to have their children smuggled in.

