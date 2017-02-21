TRAINING DAYS: U.S. Navy grants rare access to KTIV to tour the USS Sioux City's sister ship

"This simulator allows us to exercise our pre-planned responses for anything as simple as taking the ship away from a pier to more complex combat evolutions," said CDR W. Shockey Snyder, USS Sioux City.

"This simulator allows us to exercise our pre-planned responses for anything as simple as taking the ship away from a pier to more complex combat evolutions," said CDR W. Shockey Snyder, USS Sioux City.

The USS Sioux City is one of 13 Freedom variants of the littoral combat ship.

One of the first that was pressed into service was the USS Fort Worth. It is identical to the USS Sioux City. So, a recent tour of the ship gave KTIV's cameras a good idea of what that USS Sioux City will look like when its complete.

The tour began in the ship's hangar at the stern. Though it's empty, right now, the hangar can hold helicopters, drones, and dozens of different components. "We have the capability to have two MH-60R, or we can do one MH-60R, and four MQ-8B, or 'fire scouts'," LTJG Carey Founds, USS Fort Worth said. "Those are UAVs."

Two decks below the hangar, and flight deck, you'll find a massive storage space capable of holding just about anything. "This whole space is sort of the bread and butter of the LCS," Founds said. Aboard the Fort Worth, the space holds two RHIB's, or rigid-hulled inflatable boats used to quickly intercept targets. "They have a max speed of 40 knots," Founds said. They're part of the Fort Worth's surface combat package. "Their role is to board, and interview, and possibly search vessels," Founds said.

Littoral combat ships are modular, which means they can be reconfigured for each mission. "The whole idea is to change out missions within 72 hours," Founds said.

Those missions are monitored from the ship's bridge. "This is considered a minimal manning bridge," said Founds. That means only three crew members, or watchstanders, are on the bridge, at any given time. "Two are focused on navigating the ship, and contact management... seeing what other ships are out there," Founds said. "And, the OOD drives, which is very different from other conventional Navy ships."

Another difference? The OOD, or officer of the deck, uses these handles called "combinators" to turn the ship's four water jet engines. Think of the littoral combat ship like a jet ski. It's one of many innovations the crew of the Sioux City can look forward to when they take their ship out of port for the first time, sometime this summer.

The USS Sioux City launched in January of 2016 when it was just 80-percent complete. That's common. The remaining work is done while the ship is on the water.