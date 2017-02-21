Controversial finish sends Kingsley-Pierson to girls state tournament

See the controversial call at the end of Kingsley-Pierson's game against Newell-Fonda.

As the postseason basketball games get more important, every play and every call gets more attention. A trip to the state tournament was on the line Monday night when a pair of top ten teams, Kingsley-Pierson and Newell-Fonda met in Cherokee.

The game was decided in the final seconds and ended on a controversial call. With the game tied at 74 with 3 and a half seconds left, Newell-Fonda's Olivia Larsen made a free throw to give the Mustangs a one point lead.

K-P came down the floor. Bri Jensen's heave was short as time expired but the referees called a foul on Larson on the play. There appears to be very little contact on the play. Jensen went to the free throw line and made two of three with no time left on the clock and K-P won the game 76-75.

Newell-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers had this reaction after the game. "This was a very difficult way to lose a regional final. That was not a consistent call for how the game was called up to that point in time."

The fourth-ranked Mustangs end their season with a 20-4 record. K-P will play Marquette Catholic at 11:45 a.m. on February 27 in the Class 1A state tournament.