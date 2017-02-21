CENTSABLE HEALTH: heart health tips

Fareway Foods Registered Dietitian, Whitney Hemmer joined us with some reminders for heart health and healthy choices for everybody that would fit into any lifestyle and make everybody a little bit healthier.

- Choose whole grains and whole wheat products over refined grains (things like white rice and white bread).

-Whole wheat bread, oatmeal, have fiber that can really help lower your cholesterol. Make sure you are eating 25 to 35 grams a day.

-Reduce your sodium intake. Taking the salt off the table, and using spices like Mrs. Dash and other salt free sodium free herbs and spices can help.

- Get your 5 to 9 servings of fruit and vegetables a day, every day.