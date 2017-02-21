CENTSABLE HEALTH: heart health tips - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Fareway Foods Registered Dietitian, Whitney Hemmer joined us with some reminders for heart health and healthy choices for everybody that would fit into any lifestyle and make everybody a little bit healthier.

- Choose whole grains and whole wheat products over refined grains (things like white rice and white bread).

-Whole wheat bread, oatmeal, have fiber that can really help lower your cholesterol. Make sure you are eating  25 to 35 grams a day. 

-Reduce your sodium intake. Taking the salt off the table, and using spices like Mrs. Dash and other salt free sodium free herbs and spices can help.

- Get your 5 to 9 servings of fruit and vegetables a day, every day.

