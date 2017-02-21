Winter Storm Watch Thursday evening through Friday for parts of Siouxland

***Winter Storm Watch for northern & western Siouxland from 6 pm Thursday until 6 pm Friday***

Sioux City smashed a record high today by getting up to 73 degrees while the old record was only 64 set way back in 1943.

We'll get to enjoy one more mild day tomorrow before big changes come our way.

Rain will be developing during the day on Thursday and northwestern Siouxland could even see snow mixing in already during the afternoon.

The bigger changeover to snow will happen from Thursday evening into Thursday night and then snow will continue into Friday.

The heaviest amounts of snow could be over 6 inches where the Winter Storm Watch will be in effect.

Lower snow amounts will fall in the southern parts of the area.

This system will also give us windy conditions on Friday which will result in lowered visibilities and possible drifting of snow.

With this system starting as rain and turning to snow, we'll have to keep a close eye on the track of this system which could have a big effect on how much snow falls in the different areas of Siouxland.

This system moves out early Friday night leaving us drier but colder over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s.

We'll warm closer to 40 degrees by early next week with a chance of rain showers returning by Tuesday.