Former NFL player shines on a different stage

Eddie George knows how to perform on the biggest of stages, from playing at Ohio State University, to nine years in the NFL and even the Super Bowl.

Now the Heisman Trophy winner is taking his talents to a much different venue: theatre.

After playing football most of his life, George is now performing under the bright lights of the stage.

He got into acting 12-years ago after retiring from the NFL.

Tonight he will be playing Billie Flynn in the musical Chicago at the Orpheum Theatre.

Throughout this new journey, George has found a true passion for this career after many years of practice.

"Again until after my playing days, I didn't know that this was a gift that I had deep within inside of me that was wanting to be explored until I had the time to do it and I was forced to look at other options for myself," said Eddie George.

This is George's first professional Broadway musical.

He hopes to get more opportunities like this within his new career.

He never imagined himself being where he is today, but is grateful for the tremendous opportunities.

"I follow my you know, my heart in terms in what's next for me and trust that path that's going to lead me and um I advise others to do the same thing," said Eddie George.

The musical will have three shows this week starting Tuesday and goes until Thursday.

It begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre.





