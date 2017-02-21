Department of Homeland Security immigration policy could impact Siouxlanders

"This is going to be a mess, that's all I can say," said Immigration Attorney, Priscilla E. Forsyth.

A pair of memos released by the Department of Homeland Security Tuesday morning vow to expand the government's reach to crack down on illegal immigration.

The Trump administration's goal is to detain more illegal immigrants living in the U-S and those coming into the country.

To accomplish that, the DHS says it will hire 10,000 more federal agents, send more judges to deal with court proceedings, and enlist help from local law enforcement.

Local Immigration Attorney, Priscilla E. Forsyth, says the plan could affect Siouxland immigrants in more ways than one.

"You're not entitled to a lawyer the same way you are in criminal proceedings," said Forsyth. "So there's a risk that people who probably shouldn't be deported or might even be here legally could be deported."

Forsyth says the DHS's new immigration policy could jam up an already back-logged immigration court system.

She says illegal immigrants from Iowa and Nebraska, with pending cases, are sent to an immigration court in Omaha for legal proceedings.

Statistics from "TRAC Immigration" show the Omaha court has nearly 7,500 cases and just three judges to preside over the hearings.

A report from the American Immigration Lawyers Association says 200,000 immigrants could be detained on a daily basis under the new plan.

The same study also says the Immigration and Customs Enforcement has just 34,000 detention beds available for detained immigrants.

Forsyth says this could spark trouble for Hardin County Correctional Center that holds immigrants from Iowa and Nebraska.

She's afraid ICE's lack of resources in the courts and in law enforcement could lead to an overwhelming number of deportations.

"I have a lot of concerns," said Forsyth. "I do think it will be an impact here. I'm not trying to scare anybody, because I don't think fear helps anybody, but I am telling people you should get prepared."

The American Immigration Lawyers Association says DHS can now deport individuals in as little as 24 hours without allowing the immigrant a court hearing or legal counsel.

Secretary Kelly says the new policy won't be implemented until the department has enough resources to handle the expected influx of detained immigrants.