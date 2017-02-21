Sioux City's record smashing day on Tuesday

After a very mild stretch, we saw the warmest day yet in Sioux City on Tuesday.

Sioux City hit a record high of 73 degrees Tuesday easily beating the old record of 64 degrees set in 1943.

We were close to an all time February high as 75 degrees is the warmest Sioux City has ever achieved in February and that happened back in 1896.

Tuesday also made it six consecutive days that we've hit 60 degrees or warmer which is the longest streak we've ever recorded in the winter months.

We'll have one more really mild day on Wednesday before the colder changes move in on Thursday and Friday along with snow chances as well.