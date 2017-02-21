Sioux City's record smashing day on Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City's record smashing day on Tuesday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sioux City's Record High Sioux City's Record High
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a very mild stretch, we saw the warmest day yet in Sioux City on Tuesday.

Sioux City hit a record high of 73 degrees Tuesday easily beating the old record of 64 degrees set in 1943.

We were close to an all time February high as 75 degrees is the warmest Sioux City has ever achieved in February and that happened back in 1896.

Tuesday also made it six consecutive days that we've hit 60 degrees or warmer which is the longest streak we've ever recorded in the winter months.

We'll have one more really mild day on Wednesday before the colder changes move in on Thursday and Friday along with snow chances as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.