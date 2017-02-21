Community Emergency Response Team welcomes 14 new members

A graduation ceremony took place for the Community Emergency Response Team at Western Iowa Tech Tuesday night.
Fourteen members of the community received the honor from Sioux City Police Chief Doug Young.
The group is trained to help their family and neighbors until first responders arrive.
Homeland Security funding helped pay for the training.
Dozens of Sioux City residents are now back in their homes following a gas leak in the Morningside neighborhood.
