Woodbury County Sheriff's Office honors its reserve deputies

Protecting and serving is an honorable but difficult job.

It's a commitment several volunteers and Woodbury County Reserve Deputies didn't think twice about.

"My other job, I'm an interventional cardiologist with Mercy Cardiology and this is just something I've always wanted to do," said Jerome Pierson, a reserve deputy for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. "I enjoy law enforcement. It's another way of paying back the community."

The Sheriff and Captain of the department recognized the first year reserves at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tuesday night.

They along with longer serving reserves also took the official oath.

"These men and women volunteer, well this past year they volunteered over 2,800 hours of their time to help the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and the taxpayers of Woodbury County," said Captain Tony Wingert, of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

But, what does it take to get certified as reserves?

"It's a six or seven month-long class that they meet every Thursday night," Wingert said. "And, they've got a certain amount of hours of actual work they've got to get in and then they're a certified reserve deputy for the state."

The deputy reserves must serve at least nine hours a month.

Those who were received the certificate Tuesday, like Reserve Deputy Brian Jacobsen, say it was nice to be able to share the experience with family and friends.

"My bride puts up with a lot of me being gone and me doing this and me needing to buy this," he said. "And you know, to be able to bring her here and watch me get sworn in officially is pretty important."

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office has about 20 deputy reserves.

When they get certified through the state, they can do every job that a law enforcer can except for process drunk drivers.