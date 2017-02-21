Woodbury County LEC expansion won't include new cells

A plan to add new jail cells at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center won't happen.

Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors tackled the $6-million expansion of the jail.

However, they say the soil underneath where the new cells would go, can't support the weight.

In 1987, the Law Enforcement Center was designed for 90 inmates.

Today, it holds more than 230 inmates.

Supervisors say, while they won't be adding new cells, they will be dividing up the cells that are already at the jail.

"Because we moved away from a plan involving additional cells because the soil cannot support it at the jail building, we did reduce an allocation for those cells in the amount of $26,000," said Matthew Ung, chairperson for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

A public hearing on the expansion project will take place next Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse.