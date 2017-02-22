AG REPORT: Tyson Foods outlines vision of how company will shape - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AG REPORT: Tyson Foods outlines vision of how company will shape future of food

Posted:
(KTIV) -

Officials from Tyson Foods outlined their vision of how the company will shape the future of food during a national consumer conference.

The company said they will deepen its commitment to a more sustainable food system. 

Part of their sustainability plans includes: 

  • Expanding NAE chicken offerings;
  • Setting goal of reducing workplace injuries, illnesses by 15 percent year over year; 
  • Establish strategic partnerships to set science-based sustainability goals; 
  • Continue third-party audits of farms to certify humane treatment of chickens;
  • Improving how chickens are raised through a concept farm, with innovations designed to be better for the birds, the environment and food safety. 
