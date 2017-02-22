AG REPORT: Tyson Foods outlines vision of how company will shape future of food

(KTIV) -
Officials from Tyson Foods outlined their vision of how the company will shape the future of food during a national consumer conference.
The company said they will deepen its commitment to a more sustainable food system.
Part of their sustainability plans includes:
- Expanding NAE chicken offerings;
- Setting goal of reducing workplace injuries, illnesses by 15 percent year over year;
- Establish strategic partnerships to set science-based sustainability goals;
- Continue third-party audits of farms to certify humane treatment of chickens;
- Improving how chickens are raised through a concept farm, with innovations designed to be better for the birds, the environment and food safety.