Uber to start in Sioux City on March 31

In a news release, Uber announced it will begin operating in Sioux City on March 31.

Officials said Uber connects riders and drivers through a smartphone application.

"We're excited to formally announce that our service will be coming to Sioux City next month. This will bring safe, affordable, and reliable transportation to thousands of Sioux City residents while at the same time creating flexible earning opportunities for hundreds of additional Iowans in the region over the next year,” said Carla Jacobs, Spokesperson for Uber Iowa.

Officials said over the next few weeks, Uber will be onboarding local Iowa residents interested in driving with Uber. Get more information here: https://www.uber.com/p/us/?exp=drive&territory_id=376