Floodwaters force evacuations and rescues in California

Residents in parts of California are dealing with floodwaters after getting drenched by weeks of heavy rain.

The National Weather Service says upward of two inches of rain fell in San Jose in just 48 hours.

The extended deluge -- generating floods and forcing fast action by authorities.

"This is a very serious situation. Our firefighters are working very hard to evacuate residents," said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The mayor of San Jose, California - emphasizing the urgency of Tuesday's response to floodwaters hitting the city.

"We've evacuated 186 residents so far. Our first priority right now is making sure everyone gets out safely," said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Water rescues are underway amid both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders.

Cars and trucks were caught in deep water rushing onto the freeway, after a creek raged over its banks Tuesday morning.

"There seems to be a unique breach of some sort. Obviously that's something that we're going to be sorting out in the days ahead," said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The breach is blamed on water rushing down a spillway at the Anderson Reservoir, which swelled above capacity after recent storms.

Officials say preliminary readings indicated the reservoir was at more than a hundred five percent capacity Tuesday and that the water level was nearly four feet over the top of the spillway.

Meanwhile, officials in northern California are keeping an eye on the Oroville Dam, after concerns over an emergency spillway forced evacuations last week.

"We have a big storm that just went through. So we're on the back side of what we call the receding limb of the [unintelligible] - in other words the storm's gone by. The peak flows of that storm have come into the reservoir, and so now we're starting to recede," said DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle