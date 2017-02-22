State, Army Corps prepare for final evacuation of main DAPL protest camp

Wednesday at 2 p.m. is the deadline for protesters to leave the main Dakota Access Pipeline camp or risk arrest.



Representatives from the governor's office and the Army Corps of Engineers laid out the plan for evacuating the camp.



The message from the state remains the same: it's time to leave the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camps.



"The first priority is life health and safety of everyone in this camp as it relates to potential flooding, and the second is preventing an environmental disaster by getting this camp cleaned up as quickly as possible," said Levi Bachmeier, Governor Burgum's policy advisor.



Camp cleanup continues as protesters and state contractors rush to get everything out of the camp before a potential flood. Some protesters are firm: they won't be leaving.



Eric Wallace-Senft said, "I have no fear. I am living, I am living in the purist form I can. If there are people who want to harm me that's on them."



However, others were less sure of their decision but still anguished as they cleaned the camp.



Ellie Davis said, "There's obviously despair, you know, that's true. There's like a deep sadness. This was something, this was beautiful, what was built here."



The 2 p.m. deadline remains firm from the corps and the state. Bachmeier said both will do everything in their power to help everyone who wants to leave the camp before the final hour by providing buses and setting up a safe zone just south of the camp.



Bachmeier said, "Our goal is that everyone who wants to vacate the camps prior to 2 p.m. tomorrow has every resource available to do so."



All who remain are subject to arrest.