Winter Storm Watch continues to encompass more counties

***Winter Storm Watch for northern & western Siouxland(including Sioux City) from 6 pm Thursday through late Friday night***

After a record breaking day here in Sioux City yesterday, more mild temps are expected across the viewing area for our Hump Day. Temperatures look to rebound back towards 70° yet again with possibly another day of record-breaking warmth, before big changes arrive tomorrow. A weak cold front moving through will allow northerly flow to take back over which will allow cooler air to filter in. Highs will dip back into the 40s as rain begins to develop throughout the day. Some of northwestern Siouxland could even see snow mixing during the afternoon hours. The bigger changeover to snow will happen from Thursday evening into Thursday night lasting through much of the day on Friday. The heaviest amounts of snow could be over 6 inches where the Winter Storm Watch will be in effect. Lower snow amounts will fall in the southern parts of the area.

This system will also give us windy conditions on Friday which will result in lowered visibilities and possible drifting of snow. The track of this storm is going to make a big difference in who sees the heaviest amounts of snow so continue to stay tuned to our latest forecast. Moisture then pulls out of the area Friday night leaving in its wake colder temps with highs in the 30s through the weekend. The 40s returns just in time for the workweek with our next chance of snow arriving Monday night changing to rain showers as highs climb into the lower 40s by Tuesday.



--Meteorologist T.J. Springer