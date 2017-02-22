Sioux City Council to appoint Alex Watters to fill vacant seat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Council to appoint Alex Watters to fill vacant seat

Posted:
Photo Courtesy: The City of Sioux City/Alex Watters Photo Courtesy: The City of Sioux City/Alex Watters
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott announced the selection of Alex Watters to be appointed to fill the vacant seat in a news release Wednesday morning. 

The City Council elected to fill the vacancy by Special appointment following the resignation of Council Member Keith Radig on January 3. 

According to the release, 14 residents submitted an application for consideration with public interviews of each candidate held at City Council meetings over the last few weeks.

“I would like to thank everyone who expressed an interest in filling the Council vacancy,” stated Mayor Scott in the release. “The Council has chosen Alex Watters to replace Keith Radig. I am excited to have Alex as our newest Council Member.”

The Special Appointment for Mr. Watters will be made on Monday, February 27 at the City Council meeting beginning at 4:00 p.m. in Council Chambers.

