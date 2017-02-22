UPDATE: Heavy snow looking likely across much of Siouxland

We are continuing to keep our eyes to our next major winter storm set to impact the region and much of Siouxland especially those of you who are in the Winter Storm Watch should be bracing for moderate to heavy snow. We are still seeing a couple different scenarios on the track of the system but they have been trending a bit more north. This would bring heavy snow to much of northern Siouxland with snow totals climbing as high as 10" with isolated higher amounts possible. 6-10" is looking like the most likely projection for much of Central and NW Siouxland including Sioux City with lesser amounts as you progress to the SE. 3-6" is the best bet for SE Siouxland with little as 1-3" possible for our southern and eastern most neighborhoods. Make sure you continue to monitor our local forecasts as these numbers are not set in stone.

Winds will still be a big factor with this system with gusts as high as 45 mph possible at the height of the storm. Whiteout and isolated blizzard conditions will be likely as well as blowing and drifting of the snow. The snow will begin to lighten up and pull out of the region Friday night with colder air funneling in behind it. Highs look to remain the low to mid 30s through the weekend with 40s expected by Monday.