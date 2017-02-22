UPDATED: 4 injured in crash involving school bus, pickup truck in Iowa

Updated Story: February 22, 2017 - 5:30 p.m.

Authorities have identified the drivers involved in the collision of a school bus and a pickup truck in southwest Iowa that injured four, including three students.

Authorities say the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sidney Junior/Senior High School in Sidney.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the bus carrying seven students had just left school grounds when the oncoming pickup crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on.

The Iowa State Patrol says the student driver of the pickup, Drew Graham of Sidney, was flown to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital for treatment. Deputies say the bus driver, Dennis Golden, and two boys on the bus were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

District Superintendent Gregg Cruickshank says classes continued as scheduled Wednesday.



Previous story:

Three people were hurt after an accident involving a school bus in Iowa.



It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Sidney.



Authorities there say the bus collided head-on with a pickup truck in front of Sidney High School.



Two students were taken as a precaution to the hospital, the pickup truck driver was life flighted.



It's unclear what caused the crash.