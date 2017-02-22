Suspicious package forces evacuation of Sac County, IA courthous - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspicious package forces evacuation of Sac County, IA courthouse, LEC and jail

SAC CITY, Iowa (SUBMITTED) -

The discovery of a suspicious package forced the evacuation of the Sac County, Iowa, courthouse, law enforcement center, and jail, Wednesday morning.

The Sac City Sun newspaper reports the building was evacuated at 11:00am after someone left a suspicious package at the entrance to the law enforcement center, pushed the intercom button, and ran away.

A bomb squad arrived shortly after Noon to examine the package. After back-up arrived, bomb technicians x-rayed the package, and learned it didn't contain an explosive device.

Sheriff Ken McClure said officers were able to get the license plate of the car driven by the person, who planted the package. After tracking that person down, the sheriff said deputies detained that person.

There's no word whether charges will be filed.

