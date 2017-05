A group of local quilters are helping local cancer patients one stitch at a time.

Wednesday afternoon, the Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild presented a check to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The check, for $10,687.87, represents the money raised during their 4th annual "Quiltin' Bee", which was held in Moville, Iowa, this month.

In the last four years, the quilting guild has raised nearly $40,000 for the cancer center.