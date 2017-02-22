Proposed bill could give SNAP benefits to former inmates

People living in Nebraska can't receive food assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, if they were convicted of certain felony charges.

They include three drug possession charges or one felony distribution charge.

State Senator Adam Morfeld from Lincoln is trying to change that with a plan repealing the ban.

It's all a move to get prisoners back on their feet.

Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg doesn't agree.

"For some of these folks, that the assistance actually provides them an avenue to reoffend," he said. "If you're working and you're busy all day, it wouldn't do you, when you have to work for things like the rest of us do then you would think that would keep your time consumed a little more."

The goal of the bill is to save the state money.

Morfeld says the SNAP program is federally funded and his proposal is cheaper than incarcerating someone who commits a new crime.

However, Kleinberg says it would add unnecessary costs to the community.

"The taxpayers are already paying for healthcare and housing of people that have committed crimes," he said. "Now we want to ask them for more to help them when they're out."

The Dakota County Jail has about 120 inmates at a cost of $60-65 a day per inmate.

Sheriff Kleinberg says a majority have reoffended.

But, a job could prevent all of that.

"From what I've seen in the 18 years of being in this profession," said Kleinberg. "I think that you know that self-worth is important and a job provides some of that."

The bill was heard in the Health and Human Services Committee last Thursday.

They haven't voted on it at this time.

To qualify for SNAP, households need to meet certain tests.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, households may have $2,250 in countable resources, such as a bank account or $3,250 in countable resources if at least one person is age 60 or older, or is disabled.

People must meet work requirements in order to be eligible for SNAP, which include registering for work, not voluntarily quitting a job or reducing hours, and taking a job if offered.

For a household with one person, the maximum monthly benefit is $194 for a household with one person and up to $1,169 for a household of eight.

Households can use SNAP benefits to buy items like bread, cereal, fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products.

But, they cannot be used to buy alcohol or cigarettes, or non food items like soaps and pet food.

You also can't purchase vitamins and medicine, or food that will be eaten in the store.