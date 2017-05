A minor traffic violation has landed two Colorado men in jail in Ida County, Iowa.

That's because when they were pulled over deputies say they found large amounts of drugs.

Forty-two-year-old John Reed and 33-year-old Michael Taylor of Aurora, Colorado were charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Deputies smelled marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle during the traffic stop around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 20 in rural Ida County.

They called in a K-9 unit and a search uncovered 4-and-a-half pounds of pot and a-quarter pound of cocaine hidden in the vehicle.