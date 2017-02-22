Uber makes its way to Sioux City

Uber is coming to Sioux City.

The company says they will begin the ride sharing on March 31st.

It's a ride sharing transportation service that allows drivers to use their own vehicles.

All a user has to do is download the app on their smart phone.

One of the reasons for the expansion was state and local codes changing back in December.

The change takes some burden off of the city and state's shoulders.

"Those vehicle for hire companies are now obligated to do their own background checks on their own drivers, register that driver with the city. In the past, the city had always done all of those things on its own. So, now that burden is placed upon that vehicle for hire company to make those requirements" says Justin Vondrak, Sioux City Assistant City Attorney.

Uber says that they have several safety regulations in place including, tracking vehicles with GPS and they also conduct background checks on all drivers.

Taxis and companies like Uber will run under the same rules.

"Well taxis and Uber are both regulated under the same ordinance so the playing field is level. Uber will be treated just like the other taxi cab companies here in town" says Vondrak.

While Uber will be allowed to run their business in Sioux City, Vondrak says it's up to surrounding cities if they will allow vehicle sharing companies to cross into their city limits.

So what will happen to Taxi drivers once Uber launches?

I spoke with taxi drivers earlier today about how Uber will impact their business.

"They aren't going to affect us at all. We aren't a big enough community. We have a well established, loyal, dedicated customer base. When these part time folks, bless their hearts, go out and try to do it they're going to realize that the cost of insurance on their personal vehicles to go out, the daily wear and tear, mechanical issues, the ever rising cost of fuel, it ain't effective for them." says taxi driver Shane Schutt.

The taxi drivers I did talk to say they feel like they offer a more personal service than Uber.

They say they have really gotten to know their customers on a personal level.

If you would like to try the new service download the Uber app,

It's free from your favorite app store.

You create an account.

When you are ready to take a trip, open the app and request a ride.

The app will show you a picture of your driver, a picture of the car you will be expecting and the license plate number.

If you are interested in becoming an Uber driver click here.