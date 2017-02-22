New coach leads Western Christian boys to top ranking - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New coach leads Western Christian boys to top ranking

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Coaches always tell us that rankings don't matter. The Western Christian boys have been number-1 in Class 2A most of the season but that doesn't guarantee them a ticket to the state tournament. The Wolfpack were tested Tuesday night in a district final.

Western trailed unranked West Lyon in the fourth quarter before rallying to win 59-58. The Wolfpack are now 20-2 on the season, including a current seven-game winning streak.

Western won their eighth state title last year, sending retiring coach Jim Eekhoff out in style. New coach Bill Harmsen knows about winning state titles -- he won three as the Wolfpack girls coach and was a boys assistant for 11 years.

"The boys game changed since I left five years ago, it has," said Harmsen. "It took us a little while to catch on to that. And now that we've caught on we're trying to get our guys in the right spots. It is still a learning process but I tell you what, our guys are students of the game. Every day in practice is just an absolute joy because they want to get better."

"Yeah it's been a little bit different just getting to know a new coach, him getting to know us to, what we like to do," said senior Ben Gesink. "But I think it's been going very well so far. We're playing pretty good right now."

Western will face Sioux Center for a trip to state on Saturday in Orange City.

