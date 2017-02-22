New coach leads Western Christian boys to top ranking

Coaches always tell us that rankings don't matter. The Western Christian boys have been number-1 in Class 2A most of the season but that doesn't guarantee them a ticket to the state tournament. The Wolfpack were tested Tuesday night in a district final.

Western trailed unranked West Lyon in the fourth quarter before rallying to win 59-58. The Wolfpack are now 20-2 on the season, including a current seven-game winning streak.

Western won their eighth state title last year, sending retiring coach Jim Eekhoff out in style. New coach Bill Harmsen knows about winning state titles -- he won three as the Wolfpack girls coach and was a boys assistant for 11 years.

"The boys game changed since I left five years ago, it has," said Harmsen. "It took us a little while to catch on to that. And now that we've caught on we're trying to get our guys in the right spots. It is still a learning process but I tell you what, our guys are students of the game. Every day in practice is just an absolute joy because they want to get better."

"Yeah it's been a little bit different just getting to know a new coach, him getting to know us to, what we like to do," said senior Ben Gesink. "But I think it's been going very well so far. We're playing pretty good right now."

Western will face Sioux Center for a trip to state on Saturday in Orange City.