Sioux City saw a record high broken for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Sioux City made it to 71 degrees Wednesday breaking the old record of 68 set in 1982.

This also makes it 7 days in a row that Sioux City has seen a high of 60 degrees or warmer which is also a record.

But after two straight weeks of above average highs, everything changes as a storm moves in with heavy snow and gusty winds on the way for all of Siouxland.