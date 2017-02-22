Sioux City issues snow emergency - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City issues snow emergency

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
Connect
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The City of Sioux City has issued a snow emergency beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street.

The snow emergency means that people should park on the even side of the street on even days of the month after seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. until seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. the following day.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.

No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited. Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on street parking where possible. 

The emergency snow route map can be found at here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.