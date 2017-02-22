Sioux City issues snow emergency

The City of Sioux City has issued a snow emergency beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street.

The snow emergency means that people should park on the even side of the street on even days of the month after seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. until seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. the following day.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.

No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited. Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on street parking where possible.

The emergency snow route map can be found at here.