Sioux City street crews prepare for winter storm

Now with a snow emergency declared, Sioux City street crews are making sure they are prepared.

Officials are working with their street crews.

They have plows prepared and trucks ready to spread salt and sand on city streets.

Despite the mild winter, the city is in virtually the same place it was, last year, when it comes to budgeting supplies of salt and sand.

City crews say winter isn't over yet.

Last year we had a lot of snow. Um, we did go over budget a bit last year, um so, this year could end up and we could end up and not use the whole budget if we can get through March," said Ed Pickens, Sioux City Streets Superintendent.

Pickens hopes they won't go over budget this winter.

With the snow emergency declared, parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on a snow emergency route street, is prohibited.

To help crews, people are asked to park in driveways when plows are clearing roads.